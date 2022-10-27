Town Crier: Help Yourself

Apply for emergency rental assistance

Looking for a little Financial relief during this time of inflation? Here is a little list Put together by the folks at Poverty Resistance.

Emergency rental assistance will cut of new applications Nov. 10. Here is how to apply now.

https://dfs.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ emergency rental assistance

This program helps renters with a variety of services. Apply when you apply for ERAP. Take a look at this page as well.

https://health.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ This is a site for additional ERAP services you may need/want.

https://qlinkwireless.com/members/chat/login.aspx#help help you get a free phone, free pone service and maybe a new tablet.

https://www.medicare.gov/.../medicare-savings-programs... get help with medical costs. Use the state site here – not those TV commercials.

https://equaljustice.wy.gov/index.php/legal-forms Lots of pro se legal forms available free

Low income energy assistance program – helps with utilities while you are at it be sure to apply for the weatherization program as well

Legal assistance for low income folks . . you need to call the hot line to apply.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry 450 S. Wolcott 10—2 mon—sat for food boxes. We get a lot of grocery rescue and never know what we have but you can come as often as you need and there is no id or income requirement. We also serve a lunch 11 a.m. until gone. https://www.povertyresistance.org/

Free swim lessons at the Y for third graders

As the Y prepared to open new swimming pools as part of the Phase II expansion, dozens of members and community residents came forward who had a story to tell about their time in the water. The stories sounded a lot like this, “Back in the 60’s I learned to swim in that pool,” or “I remember shivering on the side of that pool with my brother, taking swim lessons,” and the musing, “I learned to swim in the old pool, and I watched my kids learn to swim there too. Now I’m watching my grandkids learn to swim in the new pool and it’s so neat to think that their children will learn to swim here too.”

Sixty years of teaching children to swim at the Casper Family YMCA has left quite a legacy on our community. YMCAs across the nation teach over 1,000,000 kids lifesaving swim lessons each year. Statistics show that drowning deaths are the third-leading cause of death for children under the age of 19. Children are more likely to drown in open water as their age increases due to exploration in natural ponds, rivers, irrigation canals, and lakes. Wyoming is full of open water opportunities, and our children remain at high risk for deaths from accidental drownings.

Drowning deaths are preventable, and teaching kids basic swimming skills at an early age can help reduce the number of deaths in our community. As we planned for the future of our pools, our staff and board of directors pondered the question: What if we could teach every child in Natrona County to swim?

Over the past couple of years, we have been working to meet that goal by developing the SPLASH! program. Using YMCA Safety Around Water curriculum, SPLASH was developed to be a brief series of swim lessons both in-classroom and in-water. The focus of these lessons is basic water safety and self-rescue skills, but students also build self-esteem and gain independence.

The YMCA of Natrona County has partnered with NCSD No. 1 to meet our goal. Journey Elementary was the first school to signon to the pilot program. Students from Journey have been visiting the YMCA twice a week to engage in Safety Around Water swim lessons. The students’ participation in the SPLASH! Program aligns with the P.E. curriculum, and students are transported to the Y along with school personnel. Instruction includes skills like how to enter the water, exit the water, how to wear a life jacket, and how to respond to a friend falling into the water. Y Swim Instructors teach “Benchmark Skills” like Jump-Push-Turn-Grab which helps students safely exit the pool by pushing off the bottom, grabbing the wall, and climbing out.

Aquatics Director, Stephanie Clark-Sleep says, “Water safety is one of the most important skills that we can teach our children. After just 3 weeks of SPLASH! We are already seeing increased confidence in our participants.”

There are five additional schools lined up to participate in SPLASH! lessons this fall and Spring, with an estimated 300 students receiving these free lessons in the current school year. After the sessions are over, students will receive a certificate of completion and will be encouraged to continue developing their swimming skills through YMCA swimming lessons or another avenue.

The YMCA teaches all ages of kids to swim, from babies in a parent-child class to older children and even adults. Swimming lessons are offered year-round and at various times to accommodate families’ busy schedules. As with any program or membership, the YMCA offers financial assistance for swimming lessons and wants to ensure that all who need services can receive them.

SME offers College Scholarships

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several scholarships of up to $2,000 from the Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarship Fund to college level students currently pursuing a course of study which could be applied to the mining or mineral extraction industries. Example curriculums include Engineering, Metallurgy, Geology, Geochemistry, Geophysics, GIS or similar.

Applicants must have graduated from a Wyoming high school and must be currently enrolled full-time in a college or university for the 2022-2023 academic year. They must also have attained sophomore level or higher, including graduate levels, and have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Applicants will also be required to write a short essay on a relevant subject as specified in the application. Application forms or additional information can be obtained by email request at smecasper@gmail.com. The deadline for application submittals is Nov. 30. The scholarships will be awarded in January, 2023.

Prepare for January homeownership application cycle

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for its Homeownership Program from Jan. 2 through Jan. 31 for those who live or work in Natrona County.

You can start preparing for this application cycle now. To find out how or to learn more about Habitat for Humanity, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 307-234-1348 or at kelly@heartofwyoming.org. Information is also available at www.heartofwyoming.org. Application packets are available in English and Spanish.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Methodist Thrift Shop is full to the brim

There is a wonderful selection of Halloween costumes, decorations, and fall items! Hurry in for your chance at any Halloween item for half-price. If you are crafting for the holidays, come check out all of the supplies. The Christmas mesh ribbon is in and you have a huge, huge selection. We need to create some space some come take a look at glasses of all kinds, drinking, toasting, martini, you name it and we have them. Almost all the furs have been sold, so come look. You’ll find Pendleton scarves, sweaters, warm outerwear, boots, gloves, and hats.

You can shop for all this and more at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Take a peek at our Facebook page at United Methodist Thrift Shop, then give us a “Like”.

***And if you’re looking to pass on your clean, gently used as well as new items, please leave them during open hours. No electronics or furniture, please.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly

Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644