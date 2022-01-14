Town Crier: Help Yourself

St. Vincent DePaul open

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607. Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. You can visit us on Facebook.

United Way grant application now available

The 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign, maintained strong support even as the community continued to navigate changes brought on by COVID. This level of support from both individuals and company matches will allow for the distribution of $37,800 to qualifying nonprofits in 2022.

“We have experienced a great many changes over the past two years and with those changes, community need has grown,” said Anna Wilcox, Executive Director. “I am not at all surprised that members of the greater Casper Community have found ways to maintain support and continue to give.”

The United Way grant is now available, at www.unitedwaync.com/grant-application and applicants will have until the Jan. 21 to submit. Decisions surrounding the approval of applications and specific distribution of funds will be facilitated by Natrona County staff with the help of local community members. United Way is now seeking 3-5 community members to serve on this committee. The current commitment for members is 4 hours in February and 1-2 hours in late fall.

For more information on applying for this grant or how to support the United Way Campaign email office@unitedwaync.com or call 307-237-9367

Homeownership apps open

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for its Homeownership Program from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31.

Are you on our mailing list? Call 307-234-1348 or visit heartofwyoming.org to request an application. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming assists in providing safe, affordable housing to qualified applicants who live or work in Natrona County.

To learn more about our eligibility criteria, the application process, or the Homeownership Program, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups

Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper has re-instituted social distance at the pantry. The agency is also limiting the number of patrons inside the pantry to six at one time. This is necessary because new COVID cases have sky rocketed and Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is among the lowest in the country. For more information contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732 email her at mbudenske@aol.com or message her on Facebook.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821

Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)

Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.

First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041

Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242

Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, St. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.

Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.

