Town Crier: Help Yourself

Vital Network breakfast set

The Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Reimagine Your Next Chapter!” Whether you’re newly retired, going through a tough time, or just looking for some personal positive changes in your life, see how doors of opportunity can be opened in every season of life. Popular Pilates instructor, Sharon Chapman will share how God helped her to reclaim energy, focus, and purpose. A delicious continental breakfast will be served and a free-will offering taken to help defray costs. Come join in the networking, fun, and reimagining on Saturday, Sept. 11t at 9:30 a.m. at Highland Park Church, room 1321. For questions, call Sally at 307-577-5144 or Julie at 307-235-8848. Casper Vital Network — meeting every woman where she is, as she is.