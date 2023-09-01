‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

“Where Art Meets Grief” is starting up again in September, a special program for young people ages 6-18 to help express the experience of grief through art.

“Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”

The groups meet the third Saturday of every month at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Kids ages 6-10 will meet from 10:30am to 11:45am, and Tweens/Teens 11-18 will be meeting from noon until 1:15pm. There will not be a session in October. This program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community, and you can attend one session or all!

For more information and to register, please call Todd at the CWHT Grief Center at (307) 337-1087 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org . You can also call the main CWHT Office at (307) 577-4832.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its September meeting on Wednesday, September 6th at 7 pm. Our meeting place is at the Casper Senior Center located at 1831 E 4th.