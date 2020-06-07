Town Crier: Help Yourself

Many are using a large, square cotton bandana. Fold it in thirds, flip it over and fold it in thirds again, add round hair ties or rubber bands a third of the way in on each end, and then fold each end in to the rubber band. Many try to fold in one end into the fold of the other end, to make the "package" of material a bit neater, but this can be a little tricky. The key is to keep nose and mouth covered. Someone in the health care field suggested that wearers of glasses may want to wash the glasses in shaving foam, rinse and dry and that keeps the glasses from fogging up. Neck gaiters also work as masks, as do handout spirit towels with booster sayings on them, which fans probably have in abundance in their game bags or linen closets. Stay safe, Wyoming.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.