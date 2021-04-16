Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. The next sale will begin on Thursday, April 29, with Early Bird sessions. A $20 admission fee will be charged for each two-hour session that day. Friday, April 30, will be the Second Chance sale with a $10 admission fee for each two-hour session. The Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, sessions will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Learn about Habitat application
Register today at heartofwyoming.org for informational sessions regarding the application process for Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system in April, May and June. These sessions will not exceed 30 minutes. Topics include collecting debt statements, child support documentation and an overview of the program.
The next application cycle for the Home ownership Program will be July 1-30.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Housing & foreclosure prevention
Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. This month, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority are at the library to help learn more about housing. Join them for the third housing presentation on April 20, to take part in "Foreclosure Prevention Course."
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is designed to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Housing & first time home-buyer course
The library has another great presentation coming your way part of our Things You Wish They Taught In School series. This month, we had experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority present on different housing topics. The final housing presentation is April 27. Staff from Reliant Bank will direct "First Time Home-Buyer Course." Come learn if you are ready to own your first house or what you need to do to get your dream house.
Register at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/ to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations. This series—in partnership with local community organizations and businesses—is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school, to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join staff at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508; call 577-7323 for more information.
Block party vendors needed
Joshua's Storehouse is having a "Start of Summer Blcok Party" on May 22 and is searching for vendors, musicians, and people to enter the sidewalk chalk art contest. There will be food, games, vendors, live music, a 50/50 raffle and so much more. For more information, contact Kody at 359-8781 or email joshuas.cares@gmail.com.
Spring grief support at hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice grie support groups are for those adults grieving the loss of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies.
Casper Group: Six-week group from April 13 to May 18, meeting Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Douglas Group: Four-week group meeting from April 12 through May 3, Monday nights from 5 to 6 p.m.
Grief care services are available to the general public as well as hospice families at no charge.
For more information about our Grief Care or to register, call 577-4832 or email Todd at toddv@cwhp.org.
Suicide prevention group plans event
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is hosting its annual Festival of Hope at the Lyric from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The mission is to give hope and save lives from suicide as well as offer awareness. Everything is free to the public and will offer hope in many eclectic forms. Therapy horse and dogs, free food, face painting, physical and mental professionals, massage therapy, super heroes, free suicide prevention training in one theatre and Mastermind of Monkey in another theatre, plus much, much more.
Winter Market returns monthly
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosts a monthly Winter Market on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Markets are dedicated to creating a more equitable local food system in response to local growers and producers' demand. Wyoming Food for Thought Project encourages everyone to participate and welcomes all vendors who only sell products they have grown or processed.
For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That's $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.