Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself

Sidewalk sale June 19

Get ready, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 19, from 10-2, for a rip roaring great event.

The United Methodist Thrift Shop is gearing up for its annual sidewalk sale. There will be a riot of treasures that you won’t want to pass up. We’re pulling out all the stops and offering everything from clothing, shoes, luggage, household necessities, decorations, and seasonal items. Many brand new, name brands that are one of a kind, so come on down to 2111 East 12th, Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Family Dollar.

And if you can’t wait, you can shop with us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

Bring a friend. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Take a look on Facebook, and “Like” us.

June book sale by appointment

The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.