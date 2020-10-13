Town Crier: Help Yourself

No visitors at detention center

Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has canceled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.

Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.

No changes to CATC/the Bus

ATC/The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CATC/The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.

At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.