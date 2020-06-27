Town Crier: Help Yourself

The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.