Town Crier: Help Yourself

July mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners, and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce, and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
“Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week’s worth of food for a family of four.” added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
- July 2, Rock River, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fire hall.
- July 9, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche.
- July 10, Hanna, 10 a.m. to noon. 8000 Hwy 72.
- July 11, Greybull, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 500 US Hwy 20 S. Basin.
- July 17, Kaycee, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.
- July 18, Guernsey, 1 to 3 p.m. 250 W. Whalen St.
- July 21, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.
- July 24, Evansville, TBA. Aspen T. Park.
- July 25, Laramie, 1 to 3 p.m. 523 S. Adams St.
Codependency women’s group starts
A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women’s group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m. every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers. Free.
Dance class at CC
Community Education at Casper College is offering Country Swing II. Learn the jitterbug and country swing. Register now through June 30 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The price is $55 per person. This class will meet on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. from June 30 to July 14.
Dog and Cat CPR and first aid at CC
Learn CPR and first aid for dogs and cats, including the Heimlich maneuver. Register now through July 2 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The cost is $80 per person. This class will meet on July 2 and July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Open house at new location
Wyo Central Health Services hosts a grand reopening at its new location, 5850 E. 2nd St Suite 200, from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 29. Stop by for some refreshments and to check out the new location. There will be discounts for numerous services, raffles and a sneak peek of new services coming soon.
Learn about becoming homeowner
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program and how to apply at an upcoming informational session. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system. Register for sessions being offered in July 8 and July 9 today at www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle for the Homeownership Program will be hosted August 1 to 31, 2020.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
Hospice grief camp for kids
Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.
Dates for the day camp are now July 8 to 10 and August 3 to 5.
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together and feel a sense of normalcy.
What everyone is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.
Organizers are working diligently on a plan that will include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, single-use items and other appropriate measures to keep both campers and staff safe.
For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.
No Better Breathers
The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 31 due to COVID-19.
If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from our generous community. Take a look at these exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others, they have them for sale if you need one. “Like” on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Book sale returns in September
The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.
The popular Early Bird sale on September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Second Chance sale on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. return by ticket only. Tickets for both will go on sale on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These popular events allow first chance at all sale items and first access to the “Make Your Offer” area.
In order to provide a safer shopping experience, everyone must wear a mask. They look forward to safely reconnecting with their customers. Cash, checks and electronic payments are accepted. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. June 10 and 24, 307-670-2833, Cliff
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holiday brunch, 11 a.m., dinner, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-7151, boxes currently available curbside.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
