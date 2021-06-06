Town Crier: Help Yourself

Grief camps for kids

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. We invite your children ages 6-16 to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with our free Kids Grief Camp, with two sessions, June 16 to 18 and June 23 to 25. Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist your child or teen in understanding their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.