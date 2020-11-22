Town Crier: Help Yourself

Conference calls for home ownership

Habitat for Humanity, serving Natrona County, is hosting free conference calls for those interested in the homeownership program and how to apply. A variety of sessions can be registered for on Habitat's website, www.heartofwyoming.org.

The next application cycle is from January 1-29, 2021, but there are things potential applicants can begin working on now.

For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.

Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic

Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups