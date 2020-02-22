Town Crier: Help Yourself

iPhone tips & tricks

If you got a new iPhone for Christmas or just want to get more comfortable using the one you’ve had for a while, come join this group and learn together. They will go over general features and cover tips and tricks that can make using your phone easier. Get your iPhone questions answered so you can get the most out of your smartphone. The Natrona County Library will offer this iPhone Tips & Tricks class at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the Tech Center. Be sure to bring your iPhone with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Writer’s Bloc

The Natrona County Library’s Writers’ Bloc will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, in the Crawford Room. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction or anything else are invited to join for an inspiring discussion. Doors open at 5 p.m. so come a little early if you would like some time to write. Don’t forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Free clothing giveaway Feb. 28