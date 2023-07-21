‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is partnering with the Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand their grief support for youth. “Where Art Meets Grief” is a special program that helps young people ages 6-18 express the experience of grief through art. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.” The groups meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Kids ages 6 to 10 will meet on Tuesdays, ages 11-18 will meet Thursdays, and the program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community.

For more information and to register for “Where Art Meets Grief” or the Winter Grief Support Group, please call Todd at (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.

NCSD Summer Food Service ProgramNatrona County School District #1 announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. Due to the end of the USDA waiver, meals must now be consumed onsite.

Meals will be served at the following location(s) starting June 12 and going through Aug. 18:

Boys & Girls—Main 1701 East K St.: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls—NCSD Activities Center 2401 Hickory St.: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Casper Recreation Center 1801 East 4th St.: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First United Methodist Church 332 E. 2nd St.: 12 to 1 p.m.

YMCA 1611 Casper Mountain Rd.: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homeownership application cycle starts in July

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for the organization’s Homeownership Program from July 3-31. Applications are also available in Spanish.

To learn more about the program, qualifications and to get your name on the mailing list, call Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or e-mail kelly@heartofwyoming.org. You can also visit www.heartofwyoming.org to find more information in English or Spanish regarding the Homeownership Program. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming provides safe, decent and affordable housing to those who live or work in Natrona County.

Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Summer grief support group

Central Wyoming Hospice will be offering a Summer Grief Support Group Monday on Monday evenings from 5:30-7:00 p.m., from July 10 to Aug. 14. The group is free and open to the community.

Our Grief Support Groups are for adults grieving the loss of a loved one and provide a safe and supportive place to share grief experiences and develop coping strategies.

For more information and to register, please call (307) 577-4832 or email Leslie at lesliec@centralwyominghospice.org