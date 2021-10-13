Town Crier: Help Yourself

SME offers College Scholarships

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several scholarships of up to $2,000 to college level students currently pursuing a course of study which could be applied to mining or mineral extraction. Example curriculums include Engineering, Geology, Geochemistry, Geophysics, GIS or similar. Applicants must have graduated from a Wyoming high school and must be currently enrolled full-time in a college or university for the 2021-2022 academic year. They must also have attained sophomore level or higher, including graduate levels, and have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants will also be required to write a short essay on a relevant subject as specified in the application. Application forms or additional information can be obtained by email request at smecasper@gmail.com. The deadline for application is Nov. 31. The scholarships will be awarded in January.