Town Crier: Help Yourself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Help Yourself</&h1>

Bag blowout sale in effect

Bag blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. Just what you were waiting for...the United Methodist Thrift Shop’s annual “Fill Our Bag Challenge” is here beginning Saturday, August 29. Use our grocery bags, fill them to the brim. If we can tie the top, it’s yours for $5. We’ll be bringing out more each day as the we have room to fill the racks and shelves back up with what we’ve priced. Clothes for the family, shoes, workout attire, linens, kitchen and decorating treasures, and a special basket of jewelry to stuff one more item in the bag. While you’re there, take a look at our fine jewelry pieces that are not included in the sale. You’ll jump on the chance to sparkle up for the fall. Check out Facebook page to see samples of 10K, 14K, and sterling eye-poppers. Find us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2111 East 12th Street in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our friends and neighbors. The challenge is on.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups