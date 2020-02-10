Town Crier: Help Yourself

Barbershoppers ready for Valentine’s Day
The Oil City Slickers barbershop chorus is practicing weekly at 7 p.m., at St. Mark’s Church in Casper. We are prepared to deliver singing Valentines to sweethearts around Casper on February 14. We deliver two Valentine songs and a rose with a nice personalized card for each recipient. If you like to sing, come and join with us to enjoy the a capella harmony that is so much fun. Call Steve, 472-4722 or Bob 267-2673 for Valentines or information about singing.
FamilySearch Workshop
In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join us at the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. We will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.
Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Finding records/sources using the index to search records.
Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m.; Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.
Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Shop Bargain Basement
You have free articles remaining.
Come see what the Bargain Basement has for you or your valentine in February. We offer a variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, games, movies, music, jewelry, and clothing. Also, check out our weekly specials. We’re located at 1511 S. Melrose in the basement of the United Church of Christ and are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help support a number of nonprofits.
Do’s and don’ts mastering Instagram
With the right simple strategies, Instagram can go from a daunting marketing task to a powerful business-building tool. In this session, you will learn actionable tips, best-practices and fool-proof ways to leverage Instagram to build an audience, connect with your customers and add to your bottom line. Presented by Amanda Scherlin of Visit Casper, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop is free of charge. Complimentary lunch is provided by Bohemian Burrito. The workshop is noon to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Crawford Room of the library. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.