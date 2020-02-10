Town Crier: Help Yourself

Barbershoppers ready for Valentine’s Day

The Oil City Slickers barbershop chorus is practicing weekly at 7 p.m., at St. Mark’s Church in Casper. We are prepared to deliver singing Valentines to sweethearts around Casper on February 14. We deliver two Valentine songs and a rose with a nice personalized card for each recipient. If you like to sing, come and join with us to enjoy the a capella harmony that is so much fun. Call Steve, 472-4722 or Bob 267-2673 for Valentines or information about singing.

FamilySearch Workshop

In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join us at the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. We will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.