Town Crier: Help Yourself

Kids’ grief event at Hospice

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding a special grief program for kids, “Upside Down and Grief Side Out,” on Saturday, September 26.

Playing off Pixar, the interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life. After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore our own “headquarters”.

This is a free event and open to the community through the Grief Support Program, for kids ages 6 through 10 who have lost a loved one to death and their parents or guardians. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 319 South Wilson, and lunch will be provided.

Space is limited due to health precautions.

Please bring a mask or one will be provided, and we will be doing screening and temperature checks.

Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.

