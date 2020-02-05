Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself

Barbershoppers ready for Valentine's Day

The Oil City Slickers barbershop chorus is practicing weekly at 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Church in Casper. The group is prepared to deliver singing Valentines to sweethearts around Casper on February 14. They deliver two Valentine songs and a rose with a nice personalized card for each recipient. If you like to sing, come and enjoy the a capella harmony that is so much fun. Call Steve at 472-4722 or Bob at 267-2673 for Valentines or information about singing.

Shop Bargain Basement

Come see what the Bargain Basement has for you or your valentine in February. They offer a variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, games, movies, music, jewelry and clothing. Also, check out the weekly specials. Located at 1511 S. Melrose in the basement of the United Church of Christ and are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help support a number of nonprofits.

