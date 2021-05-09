Town Crier: Help Yourself

Eating disorder workshop for youth

The Youth Empowerment Council, an organization dedicated to creating a safe space to foster and inspire Casper’s youth, will be the first group to host an Eating Disorder Workshop in the state of Wyoming. The workshop is open to those struggling with an eating disorder and their loved ones, as well as educators and professionals who need more education about the disease. Admission is free to all and will be held at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 15, 2021.

This is a crucial event to have in the Cowboy State. We want those who are struggling to know that while there are limited resources here, an entire team of professionals are ready and willing to walk with you on your journey. The Youth Empowerment Council is imploring educators and other professionals to join us on May 15, because this is a topic that needs the community's support.

The Eating Disorder Workshop is expected to have a specialized therapist, dietician, and dentist speak, as well as connect those in attendance to other professionals, support groups, and strategies associated with recovery. For more information about this event, visit the Youth Empowerment Council’s Facebook page.

Community healing event set