Town Crier: Help Yourself

Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00
- City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.
- Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073
- Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4
- Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff
- Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.
Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151