Town Crier: Help Yourself

Hospice grief camp for kids

Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.

Dates for the day camp are now August 3 to 5.

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp.

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.

It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

What everyone is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.