Town Crier: Help Yourself

Blowout sale to liquidate spring, summer

It’s the beginning of the blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. In addition to being the time for our gargantuan-twice- a-year-sale, if you will “like” them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop, you can see photos with a sampling of some extra special and unique eye-poppers donated to support our community effort. They continue to be overwhelmed at the beautiful items gifted to help local neighbors.

Armed with that information, grab your shopping buddy and your masks to see all clothing 50% off! Clean your glasses and read that again? Yes, all clothing, men’s, women’s and children’s, is reduced to give you time to wear your finds in the scorching August, September, and October days. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is located at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The deal you squeal over is waiting for you Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so find exactly what you need and help your neighbors. Life isn’t easy for so many.

UU Casper continues online