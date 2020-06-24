Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Codependency women's group starts
A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women's group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m. every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers. Free.
Dance class at CC
Community Education at Casper College is offering Country Swing II. Learn the jitterbug and country swing. Register now through June 30 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The price is $55 per person. This class will meet on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. from June 30 to July 14.
Dog and Cat CPR and first aid at CC
Learn CPR and first aid for dogs and cats, including the Heimlich maneuver. Register now through July 2 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The cost is $80 per person. This class will meet on July 2 and July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Learn about becoming a homeowner
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program and how to apply at an upcoming informational session. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system. Register for sessions being offered in July 8 and July 9 today at www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle for the Homeownership Program will be hosted August 1 to 31, 2020.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
Hospice grief camp for kids
Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.
Dates for the day camp are now July 8 to 10 and August 3 to 5.
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It's an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
What everyone is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.
Organizers are working diligently on a plan that will include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, single-use items and other appropriate measures to keep both campers and staff safe.
For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.
No Better Breathers
The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 31 due to COVID-19.
If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from our generous community. Take a look at these exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others...they have them for sale if you need one. “Like” on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Book sale returns in September
The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.
The popular Early Bird sale on September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Second Chance sale on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. return by ticket only. Tickets for both will go on sale on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These popular events allow first chance at all sale items and first access to the “Make Your Offer” area.
In order to provide a safer shopping experience, everyone must wear a mask. They look forward to safely reconnecting with their customers. Cash, checks and electronic payments are accepted. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
June mobile pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during June. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer call Myriam at 232-4020.
- June 26, Evansville, tba. Aspen T Park
- June 27, Jackson, 1 to 3 p.m. 160 N. Glenwood St.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. June 10 and 24, 307-670-2833, Cliff
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holiday brunch, 11 a.m., dinner, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-7151, boxes currently available curbside.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Apply for transportation, childcare help
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.
This week, the board of advisers for the relief fund have moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.
Residents seeking assistance are now able to apply for up to $350 per family. Interested parties can call 237-9367 to set up an appointment to “drive through” the United Way’s 350 Big Horn Road location and complete an intake form and provide an invoice from their licensed day care provider. Payments will be processed and made directly to those providers on residents’ behalf. Individuals will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via the Facebook page as well as the COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.
Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237-9367.
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100 percent of all funds benefiting families and individuals.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
