Town Crier: Help Yourself

The community has experienced much grief and loss over the last year, including that which was caused by the pandemic. In addition to deaths from all causes, isolation from loved ones, uncertainty over the future, and the inability to gather and mourn all result in forms of grief that most of us have experienced.

We invite you to come together with your community for a time of healing and remembrance at the Healing Park on Conwell (formerly Conwell Park) from 4 to 6 p.m., on May 19. You can tie a Ribbon of Remembrance and listen to people speak about their journey starting at 4:30, including Mayor Steve Freel, members of the medical community, community member Peggy Whitaker, and Todd von Gunten, the Central Wyoming Hospice grief care coordinator.

We’ll be gathering by the Gazebo, come when you can and stay as long as you like.

The event is presented by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and sponsored by AARP Wyoming.

Spring shopping at Methodist thrift