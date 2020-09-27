Town Crier: Help Yourself

Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest St.

Learn more about Carol Kolf at: http://www.carolkolf.com/.

Saturday Study Oct. 3

The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic

Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register by September 27. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups