Town Crier: Help Yourself

Methodist Thrift annual Sidewalk Sale

Come to the United Methodist Thrift Shop Sidewalk Sale in Beverly Plaza on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Treasure hunters will be thrilled to find bargains galore while knowing that they’ve helped support the missions of Interfaith and Holy Cross. As an added bonus, you’ll be able to scoop up some special surprises we have in store... early shoppers will be thrilled! Say “farewell to snow, hello summer”!

*Donations of clean, new or gently used items always welcome*

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place.

We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Parkinson’s exercise groupThis exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.

NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes

Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440

Homeownership Program application cycle starts July 1

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for its Homeownership Program from July 1 through July 29.

Are you on our mailing list? Call 307-234-1348 or visit heartofwyoming.org to request an application. Application packets will be available in English or in Spanish. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming assists in providing safe, affordable housing to qualified applicants who live or work in Natrona County.

To learn more about our eligibility criteria, the application process, or the Homeownership Program, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groupsDue to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join.

These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151

