Town Crier: Help Yourself

Grief camps for kids
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. We invite your children ages 6-16 to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with our free Kids Grief Camp, with two sessions, June 16 to 18 and June 23 to 25.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist your child or teen in understanding their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
For more information, call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Learn about Habitat application
Register today at heartofwyoming.org for informational sessions regarding the application process for Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system in May and June. These sessions will not exceed 30 minutes. Topics include collecting debt statements, child support documentation and an overview of the program.
The next application cycle for the Home ownership Program will be July 1-30.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 0
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. You can visit us on Facebook. Parkinson’s exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing — that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Food for Thought needs summer associates
Wyoming Food for Thought Project invites those 18 and over interested in serving as a summer associate with AmeriCorps VISTA to apply today.
Summer Associates serve 8, 9 or 10 weeks in the summer, earn a living allowance, and qualify for an education award upon completion of their service.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project has positions available for enthusiastic, creative, independent individuals age 18 to 98, interested in getting their hands dirty, working on local food solutions, and having an awesome summer. Summer Associates will assist in food rescue, urban farming, youth programs, and more.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independent local grassroots organization dedicated to creating a local food system where everyone has good healthy food to eat, all the time.
Interested applicants should email info@wyfftp.org or call (307) 337-1703 for a link to apply.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That’s $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.