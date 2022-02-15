Town Crier: Help Yourself

NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes

Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440

Shop at Methodist Thrift

Looking to replace some of your pots and pans, small appliances, or kitchenware? Perfect. Our shelves of linens are full of all sizes and colors of blankets, sheets, and comforters. We have a huge variety of books, puzzles, games, and toys to keep your quiet hours full, too. And, of course, you’ll find new and gently worn clothing to fit infants through adults.

You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds are to help support local charities Interfaith and Holy Cross. Give our neighbors a hand and shop with us. “Like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop. ****And if you are looking to pass on your new and gently used items, please leave them with us ONLY during open times.****

St. Vincent DePaul open

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607. Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. You can visit us on Facebook.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups

Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is giving away women’s clothing between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Most of the clothing is size LG to XL and 16 to 22W. Much of it has never been worn. To get clothing come to the pantry and ask for Bonnie. Sign in and get a food basket while you are there. As always we need bags so bring your own and clean out under your sink for all those grocery bags.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper has re-instituted social distance at the pantry. The agency is also limiting the number of patrons inside the pantry to six at one time. This is necessary because new COVID cases have sky rocketed and Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is among the lowest in the country. For more information check out the NEW web site at povertyresistance.org, email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on facebook. or phone her at 307-215-4732.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821

Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)

Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.

First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041

Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242

Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, St. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.

