Town Crier: Help Yourself

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist your child or teen in understanding their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.

It's an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

For more information, call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.

First Saturday study

The Bible uses many words with significant theological meanings, such as grace, justification, judgment, sanctification and more. The First Saturday study on June 5 will explore the meaning of several important words that explain the nature of Christianity from scripture. This is an interactive study inviting anyone with questions to come. The study starts at 9 a.m., and refreshments are served. We meet at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Spring shopping at Methodist thrift