Town Crier: Help Yourself

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups

Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join.

These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151

NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes

Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440

Spring arrives at Methodist Thrift

The Methodist Thrift Shop is ready for the first sale of the season! No need to roll up your sleeves since all men’s short sleeve shirts are half price through June 2. Don’t miss out!

The summer jewelry is up, ready for fun. Going to a wedding or summer party? Lots of pretty dresses to choose from. For those loving the retro sound of records, we’ve been given a big selection! And of course, you are in luck for a wide variety of household and decorating items. Greeting cards are just a quarter, and you can’t beat that.

You’ll find the Thrift Shop in Beverly Plaza, 2111 East 12th Street, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. We’re open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. One hundred percent stays right here in Casper, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith. You can “like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop to see updates.

We accept donations of clean, gently used or new items during open times

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place.

We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future. We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

St. Vincent DePaul open

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607. Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. You can visit us on Facebook.

