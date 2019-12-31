Town Crier: Help Yourself

Tell your story biz workshop
At the heart of all great marketing efforts is a good story. In this workshop from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, in the Natrona County Library Crawford Room, the goal is to have a candid discussion with a few actionable insights into how to help your business establish your story, your voice and then some strategy. Presented by Sommer Grogan and Amanda Paxton of The Bark Firm in Casper. The workshop is free. Register at www.wyomingwomen.org/upcoming-events.
Order trees now
Order seedling trees now from University of Wyoming Extension. There are 45 specimens of premium quality seedling trees, shrubs and grasses available. Order early while supply is the best. Order now for early May delivery. For info, call 235-9400.
Watercolor on Saturday
Art 321 announces its newly-designed Saturday morning watercolor group from 10 a.m. to noon for those who have ever wanted to learn or improve watercolor painting techniques. Each week a new technique is discussed and demonstrated. Friendly, helpful critiques as well as one-to-one instruction are always offered by group leader Ellen Black. The cost is only $5 and pre-registration is not required. For those completely new to watercolor painting, supplies can be borrowed at no additional cost.
Shop for bargain
The United Church of Christ Bargain Basement offers a wide variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, jewelry and clothing. Green tag clothing items are priced at 50 cents each.
Located at the United Church of Christ on the corner of 15th Street and South Melrose, the Bargain Basement is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the Bargain Basement are donated to help support a number of nonprofit organizations.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public.
Nic offers art for veterans
Outside the Lines art program for veterans meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is free.
Veterans are invited to get inspired by art and to explore their own creative side in supportive and safe environment. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class, contact Danielle at 261-5355 or Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Suicide survivor grief, depression support
J.R.’s Hunt for Life offers free Suicide Survivors Grief Support and Peer to Peer Depression Support at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the 12-24 Club, 500 South Wolcott, 2nd floor. Everyone is welcome.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and its volunteers believes that love is at the root of everything. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry.
Parkinson’s exercise Tuesdays
Rocky Mountain Therapy is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program on Tuesdays. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500.
The exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the exercise class is $5. If you have any questions call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri or Amanda.
Acrylic, oil painting at Art 321
Art 321 is pleased to announce the formation of a new artists group specifically designated for anyone interested in acrylic and oil painting. This group, facilitated by Sheri McCoid, will be meeting each Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. These informal group sessions are open to any artists and no advance registration is necessary. The cost is $5 per session. Please bring some recent work to show and a project to work on while you are here.
Caregiver support new location
New location for Caregiver Support Group Meetings is at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 120 S. Forest. Meetings are open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and new ideas to help with situations. To RSVP or with questions please call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Mindfulness for vets
Mindful warrior class is a special education opportunity for veterans to learn and practice mindfulness based forms of meditation designed to decrease stress and enhance one’s quality of life. No cost to veterans. Classes are held the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street, downtown. Morning classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Contact: Theraexpressions at 258-7955 or David Allhusen, LCSW, at 259-0350.
Beware of legal websites
Beware of websites offering free (or even paid) legal forms. Poverty Resistance director Mary Ann Budenske warns people in need of legal assistance to be suspicious of web sites offering free legal assistance. Whenever people do a Google search for legal assistance and do it yourself forms, paid sites jump to the top of the search. Budenske has surveyed many of the online commercial sites selling legal forms. Paid commercial sites offer free forms (which is a scam because anything even remotely useful costs money). Paid commercial sites often offer Wyoming specific forms (which is also a scam as most of the forms that are available are not up-to-date Wyoming specific forms).
The Wyoming Supreme Court and other state entities have worked to make information more available to ordinary folks in need of legal assistance. Equal Justice Wyoming, a program sponsored by the Wyoming Supreme Court, does have free and up-to-date legal forms. The web site is http://www.legalhelpwy.org. The Equal Justice phone number is 307-777-8383. The toll free number for legal aid is 1-877-432-9955, available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open ceramics at Art 321
Art 321 hosts an open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per session and an instructor is present during studio hours to assist you. Clay is available for purchase or you are welcome to bring your own. All other supplies are provided. This is a great opportunity to learn (or relearn) basic and intermediate construction and wheel techniques and to produce fully finished pottery.
Buddhists meet
David Vaughn is a Buddhist living in Casper who proposes to establish a Casper Buddhist Fellowship. Vaughn invites all who are interested to contact him at davidvaughn991@yahoo.com.
Dementia caregiver support
Wyoming Dementia Care offers five Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support groups each month. Caregivers of those with dementia-related illnesses and the loved ones they care for are welcome at any of the group sessions. Professional staff from Intermountain Home Companions will be on hand to offer separate activities and snacks for those who need care. There is no charge for Wyoming Dementia Care’s support groups or for the respite care provided during the approximately one-hour sessions.
The morning support group sessions meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. Fourth St. The afternoon support groups meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr. The evening groups meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr.
For information email wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com or call Dani Guerttman at 232-3385.
Celebrate Recovery every Friday
Celebrate Recovery meets at 5:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland Park Community Church, just south of Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital on East Second Street. A family meal starts the evening, followed by praise and worship. At 7 p.m. there’s either a lesson from Celebrate Recovery’s planned curriculum or a testimony by a person who has found recovery through Christ. Then people go to gender-specific small groups until 8:30 p.m. when dessert and fellowship conclude the evening. Child care is available at no cost. For more information contact Chris at 265-4073.
Here and Now: Dementia-focused monthly art class
Classes are every third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge. Here and Now is a program made possible through a collaboration between Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
To register contact Dani with Wyoming Dementia Care 265-4678 ext. 106 or at wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com, or Zhanna Gallegos at 235-5247 or at zgallegos@thenic.org.