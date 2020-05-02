Town Crier: Help Yourself

No date for book sale

The Friends of the Library group is anxious to see you at their sales. They are closely monitoring the situation, and while they are eager to reopen and resume regular programming, they will only do so when it is safe for the customers. Book sales are one of their favorite events, but they can’t give you an exact date for the next sale because they will only hold one when the timing is right (and safe). Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

Making handmade masks

A caller without computer access has asked how to make a homemade mask. The Wyoming Medical Center recommends using at least a double layer of tightly woven cotton fabric. This provides the best balance of filtering capability. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable for use by the hospital.

There are myriad suggestions on social media. One particularly ingenious one comes from a man in Virginia, who suggests men use a dry sweeping pad meant for dusting floors and attach Duct tape on either end. For those who don’t want to rip their faces off, there are lots of other suggestions.