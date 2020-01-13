Town Crier: Help Yourself

Order trees now

Order seedling trees now from University of Wyoming Extension. There are 45 specimens of premium quality seedling trees, shrubs and grasses available. Order early while supply is the best. Order now for early May delivery. For more information call 235-9400.

Watercolor on Saturday

Art 321 announces its newly-designed Saturday morning watercolor group from 10 a.m. to noon for those who have ever wanted to learn or improve watercolor painting techniques. Each week a new technique is discussed and demonstrated. Friendly, helpful critiques as well as one-to-one instruction are always offered by group leader Ellen Black. The cost is only $5 and pre-registration is not required. For those completely new to watercolor painting, supplies can be borrowed at no additional cost.

Healing Hands for cancer survivors, caregivers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Healing Hands for cancer survivors and caregivers is held Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Theraexpressions Meditation Studio, 351 S. Beech St., Ste. 3. Monthly memberships are $40 and walk-ins are $12. Enjoy restorative yoga, Reiki EFT, sound healing, Nidra meditation and vision boards to envision your life and reframe your thoughts.

New spiritual group forming