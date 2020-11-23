Town Crier: Help Yourself

First Saturday study Dec. 5

The First Saturday Study on December 5 will be an overview of the Book of Revelation. An important question to be considered will be how did the Christian community in the first century understand this book? We meet at 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for any questions.

Trees of love goes online Dec. 6

For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connection with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a period of remembrance. While we cannot come together this year, we would still appreciate the opportunity to honor these memories.

You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on the Tree of Love at Central Wyoming Hospice. Then join us for a special online event at 5 p.m., on Sunday, December 6, on the Hospice Facebook page and You Tube channel, featuring thoughts from the director and board president, a remembrance from the grief care coordinator, and the beautiful music from the young singers of “Jazz On Elm Street” from Dean Morgan Middle School.