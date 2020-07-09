Town Crier: Help Yourself

For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.

No Better Breathers

The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 31 due to COVID 19.

If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.

The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.

Book sale returns in September