Town Crier: Help Yourself

Weekly Grief Share

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.

Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, October 4th, Rm. 1331. There is a $20.00 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please Susan Mangus 970-691-0754 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its September meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. We have a new meeting location at the Casper Senior Center located at 1831 E 4th.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly

Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151

Methodist Thrift blowout sale

The seasons are changing and the Methodist Thrift Shop is ready for its twice a year blowout! All shoes and clothing have to go to make room for our Fall and Winter selections. This is your opportunity to grab some wonderful prices and help Interfaith and Holy Cross with their community service. Doubly good! Aug. 22-27, fill our bag for just $10. Aug. 29- Sept. 3, your bagful is $5. We will close Sept. 5-9 to restock brand new inventory, and Grand Slam Open Sept. 10 — which you won’t want to miss, either. Our new, revised hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, Thursday and Saturday from 10-2. You will find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith to help the Casper community. ***We love your donations of treasures that are clean and still in good condition. We accept donations during open times, but no furniture or electronics, please. Thank you for shopping with us!