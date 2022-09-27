Town Crier: Help Yourself

Welding scholarship up for grabs at competition

High school students from all over the region are gearing up for the fourth annual Steel Day welding competition as part of a collaboration between Laramie County Community College, Puma Steel and American Institute of Steel Construction.

The 2022 competition will be the biggest yet, with more competitors and more money in scholarships and prizes available than in previous years. The qualifying round will take place from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at LCCC’s welding lab. For the 20 high school students qualifying for the finals, they will compete at 7 a.m. Oct. 21 at Puma Steel in Cheyenne, $25,000 in scholarships is up for grabs, most of which can be used at participating Wyoming community colleges. Winners will be recognized at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Puma Steel. All 20 finalists will be awarded a scholarship at different levels and various welding gear. The top welder will be awarded a $4,000 Rex I. Lewis Scholarship to attend LCCC’s welding program.

The competition is a win-win for the college and industry partners, said Sam Graham, LCCC welding instructor.

“(Industry partners) need to be involved with the community in order to make sure they’re getting the type of student or employee they want in the long run,” he said. “Puma Steel has given us a great opportunity to coexist with them, and it’s a big recruiting piece for our program.”

The real winners, however, are the students who can have large portions of their tuition costs covered and win equipment that might help them start their own welding businesses someday, Graham said.

Students will be asked to demonstrate specific welding skills in the qualifying rounds, followed by a written exam and advanced welds in the finals at Puma Steel. Participants will also be invited to tour LCCC’s campus and Puma Steel, with chances to network with industry partners. Lunch will be provided at the final contest.

Since 2009, hundreds of events have taken place around the U.S. as part of national Steel Day, an annual celebration of the structural steel industry sponsored by the American Institute of Steel Construction and hosted by its members and partners.

The registration deadline is Oct. 18. Those interested in participating should contact Monica Hudson at 307-778-1152 or mhudson@lccc.wy.edu. Parents or high school teachers and counselors may register and bring students.

USDA Child Care Food Program





Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly

Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644

Updated food pantry list





Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151