Town Crier: Help Yourself

Candlelight vigil Oct. 4
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families, and friends to mourn, celebrate, and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, we are joining to share in our commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.
We invite the community to join the Self Help Center and friends at the Tate Pumphouse on Sunday, October 4th beginning at 6 p.m. for this special event supporting Domestic Violence Awareness for our public Candlelight Vigil honoring those we mourn, celebrate and remember. We will be offering a light dinner as well as live music. In addition, community leaders will be sharing their respective messages toward eliminating violence in our community.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the Self Help Center at (307) 235-2814.
Tree care workshop Oct. 10
University of Wyoming Extension onf Natrona County presents a Central Wyoming tree care workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. A Zoom option is also available. In-person registration is limited to 75.
Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club & Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. Our afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the City of Casper Parks Division, and ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.
September mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
“Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week’s worth of food for a family of four.” added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
- Sept. 25, Evansville, tba, Aspen T. Park
- Sept. 26, Gillette, 1 to 3 p.m. Camplex
Kids’ grief event at Hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding a special grief program for kids, “Upside Down and Grief Side Out,” on Saturday, September 26.
Playing off Pixar, the interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life. After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore our own “headquarters”.
This is a free event and open to the community through the Grief Support Program, for kids ages 6 through 10 who have lost a loved one to death and their parents or guardians. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 319 South Wilson, and lunch will be provided.
Space is limited due to health precautions.
Please bring a mask or one will be provided, and we will be doing screening and temperature checks.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.
Bearing our family workshop
Join us at Art 321 on September 26 for a creative family workshop with Tara Pappas.
Families will create their own custom paintings inspired by Tara Pappas’, “The Morning Light,” representing their family unit (i.e. couple, couple with 1 cub/2 cubs/3 cubs/etc). Tara’s open-ended instructional techniques provide opportunities for each artist to create unique paintings, rather than direct copies of the painting used for inspiration. All materials will be provided. Registration is $26 to $66.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a sandwich or burger compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Tara Pappas is a mixed media artist and illustrator in Laramie. Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655, or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Online tools for art support
Join us at ART 321 for a two-hour session on September 26 with Tara Pappas exploring online platforms such as Patreon (where patrons can support your current projects) and tools to extend your reach with unique printing ideas. Attendees will leave this workshop with strategies for creating a supportive online community ready to back creative projects and inspiration for getting their work in the homes of more people. Registration is $20 to $40.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a beverage (wine, beer, or well) compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655, or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Fabric collage class
Come to Art 321 for a fun, fabric landscape collage workshop with fiber artist Carol Kolf on October 3. Learn new techniques and create several collages made of tiny pieces of fabric combined to make a landscape scene. Carol will discuss light source and how to add dimension to your scene using paint. There will not be any sewing in this class. Your finished landscapes will be suitable for framing or finishing as a mini quilt wall hanging. Cost is $75 to $95.
Supplies needed: Long pointed tweezers (long ones work best, but if you only have short ones, they will work), one piece of corrugated cardboard 10 by 12 inches; rotary cutter, 28mm or 45mm; 6 to 12-inch ruler; small cutting mat (can be shared); small and large fabric scissors. Optional: photograph to use for inspiration. All other supplies included.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655, or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest St.
Learn more about Carol Kolf at: http://www.carolkolf.com/.
Saturday Study Oct. 3
The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m., with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression, and sometimes we don’t have the words, but we do have art. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register by September 27. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application /invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m. The mission will also distribute 60 food pantry boxes on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. first come, first served until the boxes are gone.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-715
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That’s $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing — that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has canceled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC/The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC/The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC/The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Women in the Word begins soon
Women in the Word is for any woman, regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with other like-minded women.
New members should make plans to attend orientation at 9:15 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church, beginning October 6 and every Wednesday during the 2020-2021 school year.
The group meets from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., beginning October 7, taking an in-depth look at the first and second books of Kings.
Register online at www.casperwomenintheword.com. Find the group on Facebook at casperwomenintheword or call Angela at 267-8061 if you have any questions.
Casper Theater Company cancels opener
Casper Theater Company’s opening production of “Norman Is That You?” has been canceled due to the serious illness of the lead actor. The cast and director decided to cancel the show three weeks before opening rather than present a less-than-high quality production.
The season will now begin with the cemetery tour. Season tickets are also available now which include the cemetery tour this year. The 2020-2021 season begins with the Highland Cemetery tour on October 23-24, “Under the Weather,” November 6-15, (this show is the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival Nov. 19-22), “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” January 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11 and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater, 735 CY, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
New Hilltop Bank branch open
Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.
Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed. From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.
Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new east side location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.
“Special thank you to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting us with the ribbon-cutting held on August 10,” Greg Dixson, president and CEO said. “We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers and we are eager to celebrate the opening of the Compass with you. Due to the current circumstances, we have elected to not host a grand opening. We look forward to celebrating with you at the one-year anniversary of the opening, but until then please enjoy the new location.”
The new branch will join the five other branch locations that Hilltop Bank already has serving Casper and Glenrock. The east side location replaces the former Ridley’s branch office. The new location at the Compass will showcase improved technology to add to customer convenience.
Hilltop Bank would like to thank the following businesses who helped with the construction of the branch, Caspar Building Systems general contractors and True Land & Realty for site development.
Counseling conference online
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, and in consideration of the safety of its members, Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) will hold its annual conference online October 15-17, 2020.
The online conference offers 15 clock hours of continuing education eligible for both state licensing and NBCC credit or 1 credit hour of UW graduate credit:
- Sessions include suicide, supervision, and ethics required for license renewal
- Special session from the licensing board on rule updates
- Featured sessions focused on school counseling, play therapy, telehealth and more
- Keynote speaker Dr. Ann M. Ordway, nationally known expert in ethical and legal issues in counseling.
Learn more and submit a presentation proposal online through the WCA website:
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders discussed concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
