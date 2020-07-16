Town Crier: Help Yourself

Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
July mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
“Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week’s worth of food for a family of four.” added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
- July 17, Kaycee, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.
- July 18, Guernsey, 1 to 3 p.m. 250 W. Whalen St.
- July 21, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.
- July 24, Evansville, TBA. Aspen T. Park
- July 25, Laramie, 1 to 3 p.m. 523 S. Adams St.
Codependency women’s group starts
A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women’s group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m. every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
Hospice grief camp for kids
Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.
Dates for the day camp are now August 3 to 5.
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
What everyone is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.
Organizers are working diligently on a plan that will include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, single-use items and other appropriate measures to keep both campers and staff safe.
For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.
No Better Breathers
The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 31 due to COVID 19.
If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Book sale returns in September
The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.
The popular Early Bird sale on September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Second Chance sale on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. return by ticket only. Tickets for both will go on sale on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These popular events allow first chance at all sale items and first access to the “Make Your Offer” area.
In order to provide a safer shopping experience, everyone must wear a mask. They look forward to safely reconnecting with their customers. Cash, checks and electronic payments are accepted. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. June 10 and 24, 307-670-2833, Cliff
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holiday brunch, 11 a.m., dinner, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-7151, boxes currently available curbside.
Apply for transportation, childcare help
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.
The board of advisers for the relief fund have moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.
Residents seeking assistance are now able to apply for up to $350 per family. Interested parties can call 237-9367 to set up an appointment to “drive through” the United Way’s 350 Big Horn Road location and complete an intake form and provide an invoice from their licensed day care provider. Payments will be processed and made directly to those providers on residents’ behalf. Individuals will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via the Facebook page as well as the COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.
Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237-9367.
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100 percent of all funds benefiting families and individuals.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing — that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at-home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has canceled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
