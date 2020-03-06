Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Low vision support
The Casper Are Low Vision Support Group Meeting is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Casper Senior Center in the conference room. Jenna from Wyoming Independent Living and Danielle from Casper College will give tips for day-to-day living. Note the time change for this one meeting.
Basic accounting for non-accountants
Accounting 101: Basic accounting for non-accountants is a lunch and learn sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
Any business needs to keep financial records and pay taxes. Exactly how to do that is the question many early stage and start-up business ask. Beyond how to keep records, entrepreneurs need to understand what those reports mean to the financial health of their business. Registration for the program is $15 and includes lunch. The class will take place in the Casper SBDC office conference room, 300 S. Wolcott, Ste. 300. To register, go to https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/training/.
Learn about the differences between a bookkeeper, accountant and CPA, what information you need to record in order to maintain a useful accounting system, and how the reports relate to each other and your business.
Vincent Mockensturm, CPA, CGMA, principal of Vista Advisory Services, will teach the class.
SBDC Network programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least 2 weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Contact Cindy Unger at the SBDC at 234-6683 or cindyu@uwyo.edu to obtain further information.
Suicide prevention help
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is offering free classes throughout the year for the general public at the Natrona County Library. These classes are based on best practices and they are the current standard in Suicide Prevention. They are called “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Classes for March are scheduled on Thursday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m., and on Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both classes are held in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary, and all are welcome.
The Task Force also provides support groups for people that have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.
For local information on suicide prevention call the Task Force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.
Bulging inventory at Methodist thrift
Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of jeans for the whole family, all sizes, great variety waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain.
The racks are bulging! Come shop before the semi-annual season turnaround at the end of the month. March 16-21 is half-price week, followed by the Bag Sale March 23-28. The shop will be closed April 3-April 5 to bring out all-new inventory.
April 6 will begin the spring and summer collection. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.
Grief event for kids
“Upside Down and Grief Side Out:” a grief event for kids ages 6-12 and their parents will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 315 S. Wilson.
Playing off Pixar, this interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out”, in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life.
After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore the “headquarters.”
This is a free event and open to the community, through our Grief Support Program.
Lunch will be provided.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.
Biz workshop for April
Casper Business Workshop + Lunch: Got Digital? Building an Online Presence, will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. An online presence is important for building brand reputation, increasing brand awareness and providing visibility to your products and services. Building a digital presence can be a slow process, but it has a snowball effect. Stay in it for the long haul! With consistency and effort, an active online presence is well worth the benefits it will bring to your business. Presented by Alison Geary, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop and lunch are free, held in the downstairs Crawford Room. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, was founded in 1987, and is committed to helping reduce hunger in the community.
Community support in the form of small donations has been critical in allowing the pantry to remain open and serving low income folks.
The organization is run by volunteers logging in more than 190 hours a month. Total food distributed in 2019 was 537,122 pounds.
The organization provided 30,357 food baskets in 2019 and served a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The food pantry is supported by private donations and small fundraisers. Mary Ann is one of the original founders of the organization and continues to raise funds for the program.
When you see Mary Ann out and about face painting little kids, please drop some spare change into her jar. Buy one of her painted rocks or some of her art.
Drop some cash in the donation box at the pantry, or mail a check to the pantry.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
NAMI family to family
NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 12-section education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. NAMI Casper, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering its NAMI Family-to-Family education program on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. through April 6.
The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. Thousands of families describe the program as life-changing. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.
Contact Amy Freye at 860-908-2233 or NAMI Casper at 234-0440 to register.
Book tour set for March
The author of a new novel about a young transgender man’s experiences in Wyoming will embark on a seven-stop book tour across the state next month, March 10 to 18.
Alex Myers’ novel, "Continental Divide," tells the story of Ron Bancroft, a newly out transgender student at Harvard who, after being cut off from his family, decides to venture West and live as a “real man.” Bancroft hops on a Greyhound and ends up in Cody, where he finds work on a dude ranch and at a U.S. Forest Service ranger station. He also finds (mis)adventures, danger and romance.
The coming-of-age story explores ideas of gender and masculinity in the West, the experience of navigating different places and cultures as a transgender person, and is accessible for young adults and up. It is based, in part, on Myers’ own real-life experience in Wyoming, where he lived and worked for a summer in 1997.
At each stop, Myers will host a public presentation of the novel as well as a Q&A discussion with the audience. The events are free and open to the public.
Myers will also visit Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) chapters in schools along the way.
Myers’ tour is co-organized by Better Wyoming and Wyoming Equality. Both organizations work to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the state.
March 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Night Heron Books, Laramie; March 11, 6 to 8 p.m. United Church of Christ, Casper; March 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Sheridan Public Library; March 14, 3 to 5 p.m. Cody Public Library; March 16, 6 to 8 p.m. Lander Bake Shop; March 17, 6 to 8 p.m. Jackson Hole Book Trader; March 18, 6 to 8 p.m. Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, Rock Springs.
Author talks of living with autism
Eric D. Zimmerman will speak about his experiences growing up on the Autism Spectrum and discuss his latest book, “Love, Racing, & Autism,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Natrona County Library. All are welcome to this free presentation sponsored by the Library and the Casper Autism Support group. Please join this an uplifting presentation about one man’s success overcoming his diagnosis to find meaningful employment, love and a passion for stock car racing.
Zimmerman is the founder and technical director of The Buddy Project, a not-for-profit organization that provides free computers and other technologies to people with developmental disabilities. Growing up with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism which hinders social interaction, Zimmerman understands first-hand how technology can overcome some of the barriers faced daily by the special needs community. When he learned that many of the disabled people in his Frederick, Maryland, community had no access to common household technologies such as computers, tablets, mobile phones or even email accounts, he decided to do something about it.
Using his computer skills and working out of his own home, Zimmerman founded The Buddy Project which refurbishes donated electronics, tailoring each item to the individual needs of the recipient. He recently received a grant that enables him to travel the country sharing his positive message with parent groups and other interested parties.
To learn more about The Buddy Project and Eric Zimmerman, please go to www.ericdzimmerman.com; the website for the Casper Autism Support group is www.casperautismsupport.com; and the Natrona County Library’s website is www.natronacountylibrary.org.
Apply for instrument giveaway
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Hill Music Company are currently accepting applications for the 5th Annual 2020 Instrument Giveaway. Students grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to win a brand new “step up” wind or string instrument by submitting an essay on “what my instrument means to me.” Applications are due March 20 and require recommendations from educators. The student selected as the winner must be able to attend Hill Music Company’s annual sale in Casper on May 1 or 2 to select their new instrument.
For so many students, a new step-up instrument can make all of the difference — especially as they begin to think about their futures as young musicians post-graduation — but often, the cost of a new instrument is too great for students and parents to take on. Please help spread the word to young musicians who could benefit from a prize like this.
For more information and to download the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.
For more information as well as a download link for the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.
FamilySearch Workshop
In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. They will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.
Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Finding records/sources using the index to search records.
Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m.; Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.
Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Shop Bargain Basement
Come see what the Bargain Basement has in February. They offer a variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, games, movies, music, jewelry and clothing. Also, check out the weekly specials. The shop located at 1511 S. Melrose in the basement of the United Church of Christ and are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help support a number of nonprofits.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
- Thursday, March 26, 1 to 5 p.m. 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400 by March 23. Questions, call 970-482-7613.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, noon to 6 p.m. All ages.
Biz workshop March 19
Always dreamed of starting a business? Starting a business can be very exciting, but going into debt isn’t. This free, interactive workshop (lunch included) from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 19 at the library Crawford Room will dive into several business ideas you can start for $5,000 or less. When you leave, you will have a good understanding if entrepreneurship is for you. The workshop will cover many areas of business ownership and provide resources for more information. Presented by Debbie Gorski of the Wyoming Women's Business Center, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop and complimentary lunch will be held in the downstairs Crawford Room. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.
Order trees now
Order seedling trees now from University of Wyoming Extension. There are 45 specimens of premium quality seedling trees, shrubs and grasses available. Order early while supply is the best. Order now for early May delivery. For more information call 235-9400.
Watercolor on Saturday
Art 321 announces its newly-designed Saturday morning watercolor group from 10 a.m. to noon for those who have ever wanted to learn or improve watercolor painting techniques. Each week a new technique is discussed and demonstrated. Friendly, helpful critiques as well as one-to-one instruction are always offered by group leader Ellen Black. The cost is only $5 and pre-registration is not required. For those completely new to watercolor painting, supplies can be borrowed at no additional cost.
Healing Hands for cancer survivors, caregivers
Healing Hands for cancer survivors and caregivers is held Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Theraexpressions Meditation Studio, 351 S. Beech St., Ste. 3. Monthly memberships are $40 and walk-ins are $12. Enjoy restorative yoga, Reiki EFT, sound healing, Nidra meditation and vision boards to envision your life and reframe your thoughts.
New spiritual group forming
Seeking those in Casper who are already familiar with the Abraham/Hicks, Law of Attraction spiritual teachings. The goal would be to have regular gatherings to discuss the finer points and learn more from each other. The motivation is not to convince anyone of the validity or veracity of the material, but find those like-minded individuals who would enjoy sharing with each other and learning how to apply these teachings to daily life. If interested, please contact Sue at Angelwise50@gmail.com (this is an email address, not a website).
Casper Boxing Club helps those with Parkinson's
Rock Steady Boxing at the Casper Boxing Club, located at 910 Barbara Street, is helping those with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club gives those living with Parkinson’s disease hope by offering a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine proving to dramatically improve their quality of life.
Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club offers Parkinson’s patients and their families the opportunity to come in and observe a class in progress. The group provides literature about the program and a chance to speak with certified coaches to educate and to promote awareness about Parkinson’s disease. They also provide a warm, caring environment to gain strength and confidence and boost productivity in their lives. Parkinson’s patients and their families are encouraged to join during the annual observance or anytime.
Rock Steady Boxing affiliates are independently owned and operated. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club, please contact Gloria Jensen at 259-3243. For additional resources and to learn more about the overall organization, please visit Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. at www.rocksteadyboxing.org/.
Enroll with Experience Works
Experience Works is a U.S. Department of Labor-funded program geared for people 55 and older who are unemployed, with limited annual incomes and job prospects. The program is free and available to those who qualify. Applicants are placed in nonprofit or government agencies to receive paid training while providing valuable community service hours to their training host. Contact Kelly Smith at ksmith@experienceworks.org or 307-209-1306.
Nic offers art for veterans
Outside the Lines art program for veterans meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is free.
Veterans are invited to get inspired by art and to explore their own creative side in supportive and safe environment. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class, contact Danielle at 261-5355 or Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
Suicide survivor grief, depression support
J.R.’s Hunt for Life offers free Suicide Survivors Grief Support and Peer to Peer Depression Support at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the 12-24 Club, 500 South Wolcott, 2nd floor. Everyone is welcome.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and its volunteers believes that love is at the root of everything. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry.
Parkinson's exercise Tuesdays
Rocky Mountain Therapy is offering a Parkinson's exercise program on Tuesdays. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500.
The exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the exercise class is $5. If you have any questions call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri or Amanda.
Suicide survivors support
A Suicide Survivors Support Group meets the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 1032 E. First St., sponsored by the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force. This is a support group that is open to anyone who has been touched by suicide, attempted suicide or has lost someone to suicide. This group is open to all ages.
Acrylic, oil painting at Art 321
Art 321 is pleased to announce the formation of a new artists group specifically designated for anyone interested in acrylic and oil painting. This group, facilitated by Sheri McCoid, will be meeting each Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. These informal group sessions are open to any artists and no advance registration is necessary. The cost is $5 per session. Please bring some recent work to show and a project to work on while you are here.
Caregiver support new location
New location for Caregiver Support Group Meetings is at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 120 S. Forest. Meetings are open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and new ideas to help with situations. To RSVP or with questions please call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Mindfulness for vets
Mindful warrior class is a special education opportunity for veterans to learn and practice mindfulness based forms of meditation designed to decrease stress and enhance one’s quality of life. No cost to veterans. Classes are held the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street, downtown. Morning classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Contact: Theraexpressions at 258-7955 or David Allhusen, LCSW, at 259-0350.
Beware of legal websites
Beware of websites offering free (or even paid) legal forms. Poverty Resistance director Mary Ann Budenske warns people in need of legal assistance to be suspicious of web sites offering free legal assistance. Whenever people do a Google search for legal assistance and do it yourself forms, paid sites jump to the top of the search. Budenske has surveyed many of the online commercial sites selling legal forms. Paid commercial sites offer free forms (which is a scam because anything even remotely useful costs money). Paid commercial sites often offer Wyoming specific forms (which is also a scam as most of the forms that are available are not up-to-date Wyoming specific forms).
The Wyoming Supreme Court and other state entities have worked to make information more available to ordinary folks in need of legal assistance. Equal Justice Wyoming, a program sponsored by the Wyoming Supreme Court, does have free and up-to-date legal forms. The web site is http://www.legalhelpwy.org. The Equal Justice phone number is 307-777-8383. The toll free number for legal aid is 1-877-432-9955, available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open ceramics at Art 321
Art 321 hosts an open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per session and an instructor is present during studio hours to assist you. Clay is available for purchase or you are welcome to bring your own. All other supplies are provided. This is a great opportunity to learn (or relearn) basic and intermediate construction and wheel techniques and to produce fully finished pottery.
Buddhists meet
David Vaughn is a Buddhist living in Casper who proposes to establish a Casper Buddhist Fellowship. Vaughn invites all who are interested to contact him at davidvaughn991@yahoo.com.
Dementia caregiver support
Wyoming Dementia Care offers five Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support groups each month. Caregivers of those with dementia-related illnesses and the loved ones they care for are welcome at any of the group sessions. Professional staff from Intermountain Home Companions will be on hand to offer separate activities and snacks for those who need care. There is no charge for Wyoming Dementia Care’s support groups or for the respite care provided during the approximately one-hour sessions.
The morning support group sessions meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. Fourth St. The afternoon support groups meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr. The evening groups meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr.
For information email wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com or call Dani Guerttman at 232-3385.
Celebrate Recovery every Friday
Celebrate Recovery meets at 5:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland Park Community Church, just south of Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital on East Second Street. A family meal starts the evening, followed by praise and worship. At 7 p.m. there's either a lesson from Celebrate Recovery's planned curriculum or a testimony by a person who has found recovery through Christ. Then people go to gender-specific small groups until 8:30 p.m. when dessert and fellowship conclude the evening. Child care is available at no cost. For more information contact Chris at 265-4073.
Here and Now: Dementia-focused monthly art class
Classes are every third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge. Here and Now is a program made possible through a collaboration between Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
To register contact Dani with Wyoming Dementia Care 265-4678 ext. 106 or at wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com, or Zhanna Gallegos at 235-5247 or at zgallegos@thenic.org.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.