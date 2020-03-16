Town Crier: Help Yourself

Open ceramics at Art 321

Art 321 hosts an open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per session and an instructor is present during studio hours to assist you. Clay is available for purchase or you are welcome to bring your own. All other supplies are provided. This is a great opportunity to learn (or relearn) basic and intermediate construction and wheel techniques and to produce fully finished pottery.

Buddhists meet

David Vaughn is a Buddhist living in Casper who proposes to establish a Casper Buddhist Fellowship. Vaughn invites all who are interested to contact him at davidvaughn991@yahoo.com.

Dementia caregiver support

Wyoming Dementia Care offers five Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support groups each month. Caregivers of those with dementia-related illnesses and the loved ones they care for are welcome at any of the group sessions. Professional staff from Intermountain Home Companions will be on hand to offer separate activities and snacks for those who need care. There is no charge for Wyoming Dementia Care’s support groups or for the respite care provided during the approximately one-hour sessions.