Town Crier: Help Yourself

Celebrate Recovery meets at 5:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland Park Community Church, just south of Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital on East Second Street. A family meal starts the evening, followed by praise and worship. At 7 p.m. there’s either a lesson from Celebrate Recovery’s planned curriculum or a testimony by a person who has found recovery through Christ. Then people go to gender-specific small groups until 8:30 p.m. when dessert and fellowship conclude the evening. Child care is available at no cost. For more information contact Chris at 265-4073.

Here and Now: Dementia-focused monthly art class

Classes are every third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge. Here and Now is a program made possible through a collaboration between Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.

To register contact Dani with Wyoming Dementia Care 265-4678 ext. 106 or at wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com, or Zhanna Gallegos at 235-5247 or at zgallegos@thenic.org.

