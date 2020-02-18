Town Crier: Help Yourself

FamilySearch Workshop

In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join us at the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. We will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.

Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Finding records/sources using the index to search records.

Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m.; Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.

Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

