Town Crier: Help Yourself

Zimmerman is the founder and technical director of The Buddy Project, a not-for-profit organization that provides free computers and other technologies to people with developmental disabilities. Growing up with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism which hinders social interaction, Zimmerman understands first-hand how technology can overcome some of the barriers faced daily by the special needs community. When he learned that many of the disabled people in his Frederick, Maryland, community had no access to common household technologies such as computers, tablets, mobile phones or even email accounts, he decided to do something about it.

Using his computer skills and working out of his own home, Zimmerman founded The Buddy Project which refurbishes donated electronics, tailoring each item to the individual needs of the recipient. He recently received a grant that enables him to travel the country sharing his positive message with parent groups and other interested parties.

To learn more about The Buddy Project and Eric Zimmerman, please go to www.ericdzimmerman.com; the website for the Casper Autism Support group is www.casperautismsupport.com; and the Natrona County Library’s website is www.natronacountylibrary.org.

