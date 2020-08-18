Town Crier: Help Yourself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free health coaching by phone

Natural Grocers is offering free one on one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.

The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach.

Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That’s $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter.

The sessions are one hour long.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups