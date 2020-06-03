Town Crier: Help Yourself

Making handmade masks

There are myriad suggestions on social media. One particularly ingenious one comes from a man in Virginia, who suggests men use a dry sweeping pad meant for dusting floors and attach Duct tape on either end. For those who don't want to rip their faces off, there are lots of other suggestions.

Many are using a large, square cotton bandana. Fold it in thirds, flip it over and fold it in thirds again, add round hair ties or rubber bands a third of the way in on each end, and then fold each end in to the rubber band. Many try to fold in one end into the fold of the other end, to make the "package" of material a bit neater, but this can be a little tricky. The key is to keep nose and mouth covered. Someone in the health care field suggested that wearers of glasses may want to wash the glasses in shaving foam, rinse and dry and that keeps the glasses from fogging up. Neck gaiters also work as masks, as do handout spirit towels with booster sayings on them, which fans probably have in abundance in their game bags or linen closets. Stay safe, Wyoming.