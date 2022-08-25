Town Crier: Help Yourself

Compassionate Friends meeting
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its September meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. We have a new meeting location at the Casper Senior Center located at 1831 E 4th.
USDA Child Care Food Program
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.
- One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484
- Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652
- Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820
- Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988
- Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156
- Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324
- Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492
- Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659
For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:
- Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601
- Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601
- Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00
- City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.
- Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073
- Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4
- Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff
- Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151
Methodist Thrift blowout sale
The seasons are changing and the Methodist Thrift Shop is ready for its twice a year blowout! All shoes and clothing have to go to make room for our Fall and Winter selections. This is your opportunity to grab some wonderful prices and help Interfaith and Holy Cross with their community service. Doubly good! Aug. 22-27, fill our bag for just $10. Aug. 29- Sept. 3, your bagful is $5. We will close Sept. 5-9 to restock brand new inventory, and Grand Slam Open Sept. 10 — which you won’t want to miss, either. Our new, revised hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, Thursday and Saturday from 10-2. You will find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith to help the Casper community. ***We love your donations of treasures that are clean and still in good condition. We accept donations during open times, but no furniture or electronics, please. Thank you for shopping with us!