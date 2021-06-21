Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Cheney on AARP TeleTown June 24
Wyoming’s lone representative in the US House of Representatives, Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on June 24.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on June 24. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
Prior to her election to Congress in 2016, Cheney served at the State Department as a deputy assistant secretary of state and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Middle East. She also practiced law at White & Case and at the International Finance Corporation.
Liz and her husband Phil Perry have five children and live in Wilson.
For more information, or to submit a question, contact Tom Lacock at tlacock@aarp.org or 432-5802.
Caregivers' support group meeting
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 at 5:30 p.m. As a care partner, taking the time to honor, value and love yourself is not a luxury; it is an absolute necessity. Even though your care giving responsibilities can seem overwhelming, it's okay if your loved one's disease does not always take center stage. Please join us, we look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204.
June book sale by appointment
The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.
The next sale will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.
June 24 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Any items they purchase that day will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.
June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.
On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Learn about Habitat application
Register today at heartofwyoming.org for informational sessions regarding the application process for Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system in June. These sessions will not exceed 30 minutes. Topics include collecting debt statements, child support documentation and an overview of the program.
The next application cycle for the Home ownership Program will be July 1-30.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. You can visit us on Facebook.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.