Town Crier: Help Yourself

June book sale by appointment

The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.

The next sale will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.

June 24 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Any items they purchase that day will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.

June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.

On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.