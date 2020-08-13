Town Crier: Help Yourself

Meditation for veterans

Mindfulness meditation training and stress management education is available through the Mindful Warrior Project. The training is free for all veterans. This August the classes will be held at Nancy English Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15. Beginning in September, the class will meet at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street. Same time, the first and third Saturday each month. This is not a religious program, but a healthy brain program provided by a licensed clinician. Info: 235-4143 extension 1206, ask for David.

UU Casper continues online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.

On August 16, Jim Bailey and Laura Gossman will lead “The Blessings of Animals,” to celebrate the blessings animals bring: beloved pets as well as the amazing wildlife in neighborhoods and wild spaces.