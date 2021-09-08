Town Crier: Help Yourself

Parkinson's support group meeting
Please join us on Tuesday, Sept. 14, for a Parkinson's Support Group Meeting. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. Support groups understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. Meetings are held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd, Building #500 in Casper starting at 5:30 p.m. For questions and RSVP please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204 and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.
Weekly Grief Share meetings set
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper has re-instituted social distance at the pantry. The agency is also limiting the number of patrons inside the pantry to six at one time. This is necessary because new COVID cases have sky rocketed and Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is among the lowest in the country. For more information contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732 email her at mbudenske@aol.com or message her on Facebook.
Parkinson’s exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross
- Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, St. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.
- Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Vital Network breakfast set
The Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Reimagine Your Next Chapter!” Whether you’re newly retired, going through a tough time, or just looking for some personal positive changes in your life, see how doors of opportunity can be opened in every season of life. Popular Pilates instructor, Sharon Chapman will share how God helped her to reclaim energy, focus, and purpose. A delicious continental breakfast will be served and a free-will offering taken to help defray costs. Come join in the networking, fun, and reimagining on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Highland Park Church, room 1321. For questions, call Sally at 307-577-5144 or Julie at 307-235-8848. Casper Vital Network — meeting every woman where she is, as she is.